WYOMING, Mich -- The Pumas of Potter's House doubled up West Michigan Aviation on Friday night by a score of 64-37 to improve to 16-1 overall and 7-0 in the Alliance League.
Potter’s House improves to 16-1 after win over West MI Aviation
-
Potter’s House takes Alliance League showdown with Tri-Unity
-
Potter’s House defeats Covenant Christian in overtime, 63-57
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
East Kentwood notches fifth straight win, defeats West Ottawa
-
-
FH Northern girls improve to 11-1 with win over FH Central
-
Rockford girls alone atop OK Red after defeating East Kentwood
-
Maranka leads Angels to win over Hornets
-
The Blitz Crew previews the high school football state finals
-
Grand Rapids Union hands Northview its first loss
-
-
Short-handed Holland Christian holds off Grand Rapids Christian
-
Hudsonville holds off Unity Christian to take Salad City Classic
-
Rockford stuns Muskegon 65-47