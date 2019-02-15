ROCKFORD, Mich -- It was a battle between the two top teams in the OK Red on Friday night as the East Kentwood and Rockford girls did battle. East Kentwood jumped out to an early lead and didn't lose it until the second half as the Rams pulled away for the 53-42 win. Rockford improves to 8-1 in the conference play and 13-3 overall.
Rockford girls alone atop OK Red after defeating East Kentwood
