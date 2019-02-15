HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Unity Christian cruised to a 79-52 win over Zeeland East on Friday night to give them their 40th straight OK Green win and third straight conference title.
Unity Christian wins another OK Green title after win over Zeeland East
