MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich -- Muskegon Heights senior Kevon Washington had a 36 point night on Friday to help the Tigers defeat Orchard View, 65-51 as they improve to 7-7 overall and 6-1 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
Washington’s big night propels Muskegon Heights to win over Orchard View
