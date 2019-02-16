14-year-old shot, killed at Hampton Inn Holland

Posted 3:33 AM, February 16, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities are on the lookout for suspects involved in a shooting at a hotel that left one person dead.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says a shooting took place at the Hampton Inn on Felch St in Holland at 12:04 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived at the seen and found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Holland Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The shooting is believed to be gang related, but deputies are still investigating to what extent, and say that the scene is still active.

If you know anything, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.