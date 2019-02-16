× 14-year-old shot, killed at Hampton Inn Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities are on the lookout for suspects involved in a shooting at a hotel that left one person dead.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says a shooting took place at the Hampton Inn on Felch St in Holland at 12:04 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies arrived at the seen and found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Holland Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The shooting is believed to be gang related, but deputies are still investigating to what extent, and say that the scene is still active.

If you know anything, call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department.