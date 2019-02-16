× 22 year old man in jail for stealing car

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is behind bars after deputies used a phone app to track the location of a stolen car.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to calls for a stolen vehicle at a business on the 800 block of North Ave in Pennfield Township. They say that an unknown male jumped into a vehicle and then sped off. Deputies then learned the victim’s cell phone had been left inside the vehicle. Deputies were able to use a phone app which showed them the location of the cell phone.

They located the stolen car in an apartment complex parking lot in Battle Creek. Using a K9, deputies were able to track the suspect’s scent to an apartment, where they apprehended a 22 year-old man from Battle Creek.

The unidentified suspect is charged with: Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile. He is currently in the Calhoun County jail waiting arraignment.