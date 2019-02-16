Allendale elementary teacher passes away suddenly

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Allendale Public School elementary teacher, Marianne Czechowskyj, passed away on Friday, surrounded by family.

Czechowskyj, or Mrs. C as she was known by students, was recovering from sudden medical issues over the last few weeks. “Her passing will be deeply felt by the many people whose lives she has touched,” said school superintendent, Garth Cooper. He called her “tremendously positive” in a statement, sending heartfelt condolences to Mrs. C’s family.

Grief counseling for students and staff affected by Mrs. C’s passing will be available in all Allendale district buildings this Monday, February 18th. Due to the young age of the children possibly affected, parents are encouraged to contact the school’s crisis team who will be on-hand to check in with any one in need.

A celebration of Mrs. C’s life will be on February 23rd at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home in Allendale. Visitation will be held on February 22nd from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Czechowskyj family asks that donations be made to The Critter Barn, the Allendale Elementary School Library, or the John Ball Zoological Society.  Written condolences are welcome online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.

 

 

 

 

