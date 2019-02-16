Cass County driver injured when vehicle strikes tree

Posted 10:43 AM, February 16, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorist was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash at 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Marcellus Highway east of Goodenough Road in Cass County’s Volinia Township.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Roberto Reyna, 25, of Dowagiac left the roadway and struck a tree. Reyna said he believed he fell asleep while driving.

Reyna was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital via PrideCare Ambulance.

Reyna was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Wayne Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.