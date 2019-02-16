Cass County driver injured when vehicle strikes tree

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorist was hurt in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle personal injury traffic crash at 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Marcellus Highway east of Goodenough Road in Cass County’s Volinia Township.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Roberto Reyna, 25, of Dowagiac left the roadway and struck a tree. Reyna said he believed he fell asleep while driving.

Reyna was injured in the crash and was transported to the hospital via PrideCare Ambulance.

Reyna was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Wayne Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.