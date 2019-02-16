Deputies use phone app to locate stolen car, arrest suspect

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — The man who allegedly stole a car in Calhoun County early Saturday morning didn’t know the victim’s cellphone was inside it.

Deputies used a phone app to show them where the phone was, and the stolen vehicle.

The incident began around 12:47 a.m. Saturday. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Sergeant Brent Lincoln says in a news release the vehicle was ripped off outside a business in the 800 block of North Avenue, in Pennfield Township.

“After a short time, deputies located the stolen vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot in the 100 block of Arbor Point Dr., in the city of Battle Creek. Using a K-9, deputies were able to track the subject’s scent from the stolen vehicle to a specific apartment, where they were able to locate and apprehend the male subject.”

Police say a 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was taken into custody, and is now in the Calhoun County Jail. He was booked on a charge of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending formal charges (arraignment).

