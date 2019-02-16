Firkin Freezeout warms up Kent County

Posted 12:10 AM, February 16, 2019, by

Old half barrels stacked for sale in a market in UK

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for a unique craft beer to warm your belly you might want to try a firkin at one event.

Founders Brewing Company is holding their 6th annual Firkin Freezeout to honor them.

It kicks off at 11 Saturday morning at their location on Grandville Ave in Grand Rapids.

More than 40 firkins will be there. Guests can vote for their favorite of the first 12 tapped to be judged at 3 p.m.

The event is totally family friendly and there is no cover charge to get in.

There is also going to be live ice carving, food offerings, and more.

For more details, visit the event’s page on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.