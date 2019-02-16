× Firkin Freezeout warms up Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking for a unique craft beer to warm your belly you might want to try a firkin at one event.

Founders Brewing Company is holding their 6th annual Firkin Freezeout to honor them.

It kicks off at 11 Saturday morning at their location on Grandville Ave in Grand Rapids.

More than 40 firkins will be there. Guests can vote for their favorite of the first 12 tapped to be judged at 3 p.m.

The event is totally family friendly and there is no cover charge to get in.

There is also going to be live ice carving, food offerings, and more.

For more details, visit the event’s page on Facebook.