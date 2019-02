EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Dispatch Authority says a five-vehicle crash in East Grand Rapids has resulted in one person being sent to a hospital.

Dispatch says Grand Rapids Police are handling the accident scene at Robinson Road S.E. and Plymouth Avenue, which is at the Grand Rapids border. They will be investigating the cause of the crash.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday.

There was no early word who was injured, or how severely.