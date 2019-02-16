× John Mellencamp performing in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A rock icon is in West Michigan for a night of classics and even some new material.

John Mellencamp is set to perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday at DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids. The concert is part of his tour dubbed “The John Mellencamp Show,” which began on February 7th.

The artists is known for such hits as “Jack & Diane” and “Hurts So Good” among others.

Tickets start at $40 but at the time of writing only a few remain.

For a list of future shows coming to the DeVos Performance Hall, head to their website devosperformancehall.com.