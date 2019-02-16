Library holding party showcasing vinyl collection

PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A library in West Michigan is hosting a party in honor of their new vinyl collection.

Kent District Library is holding “Needle Drop” from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at their Plainfield Charter Township branch.

Organizers say they’ll even have headphones for everyone so you can read in peace while your kids listen to music spun by DJ SuperDre.

There will also be cake and crafts for everyone to enjoy at no cost.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.