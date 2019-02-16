One-car crash closes road in Barry County’s Hastings Twp.

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Barry County Central Dispatch is asking motorists to avoid the area where a one-vehicle crash occurred Saturday night in Hastings Charter Township.

The location is on S. Charlton Park Road, south of Center Road. Dispatch says in a social-media post Charlton Park Road “will be closed between Center Road and River Road until further notice.”

The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Michigan State Police are handling the on-scene investigation.

Central Dispatch was providing no details about how it happened or who was involved.

FOX 17 has a crew en route to the scene, and will have more details later.

