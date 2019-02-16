“Pink Slime” gets reclassified as ground beef

Pink slime being injected into ground beef.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials say an infamous pink slime is actually a beef filler known as “lean finely textured beef.”

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the substance is getting reclassified as ground beef.

BPI reached out to the USDA to reclassify it, to which they agreed.

Since the product meets regulatory definitions of what ground beef is under the law, companies using it as a filler in their meat products do not have to reveal it to consumers.

