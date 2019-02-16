Police investigate fatal, one-vehicle crash in Calhoun Co.

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating a fatal rollover crash in Marshall Township.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it’s believed to have happened sometime overnight. Deputies were dispatched to the 16000 block of Division Drive around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

They say the 1999 Jeep Cherokee apparently was heading westbound when it crossed the centerline of Division Drive, went off the road and struck a drainage-ditch culvert, before rolling over twice and landing on its top.

Police say the driver – a 65-year-old Marshall man – was wearing a seatbelt. He was declared dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

Sheriff’s investigators do not suspect foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Kalamazoo will help police investigate.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Marshall Police Department, Marshall Area Ambulance, Marshall Township Fire Department and Bud’s Towing.