Public’s help sought after 53 dogs rescued near Detroit

dog eagerly awaits adoption from the animal shelter

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit animal control agency is asking the public for help after rescuing 53 dogs from being hoarded.

Macomb County Animal Control says the dogs were seized Wednesday while a Sterling Heights man was loading them into a moving van to take them to a new home.

Animal Control Chief Jeff Randazzo tells The Detroit News the dogs are anemic, stressed out and suffer from malnutrition. He says the hoarder told authorities he rescued the mixed-breed dogs from the streets of Detroit.

The agency is asking the public for donations to help cover medical expenses. It also asks for donated dog food, blankets, towels, disinfectants, anti-bacterial laundry soap and Dawn dishwashing liquid.

Randazzo is working with nearby shelters to take in some of the rescued dogs.

