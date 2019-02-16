Sunshine today, snow tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will try to see some sunshine on Saturday! A realtively calm weekend with sun and snow chances. Saturday will begin with a cloudy sky as we slowly will try to break up the cloud cover giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures remain below average, but winds have died down which makes temperatures not feel so cold.

Sunday morning snow shower chances arrive as we could see light snow showers or flurries early in the morning. Any time after 2-3 o’clock in the afternoon is when more widespread light snow will move into West Michigan. This light snow will continue through the evening, but shut off by Monday morning. We expected a general 1-2 inches of snowfall and even some areas only seeing a half an inch.

Overall it will be a quiet week with a chance to see a better winter storm on Wednesday. Models now are showing mainly snow working in with some possible mixing as you travel mostly south and east. We will keep giving updates and exact snow totals for this storm later on in the week. Temperatures stay below average all week long.