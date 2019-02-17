Allegan bowling alley fire put out quickly

ALLEGAN, Mich — Snowden’s Sunset Lanes in Allegan was evacuated this evening when a fire broke out.

Allegan Fire Chief, Nick Brink, commended the staff at the bowling alley for vacating the building quickly and using a fire extinguisher to diminish the spread of the blaze, said to have started in the attic area above lanes 1 & 2.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was put out within 13 minutes of when the fire department was dispatched.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is on-going, but Brink called the damage “minimal.”