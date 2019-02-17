Delectable winter cooking classes with Sur La Table 

Posted 7:08 AM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:12AM, February 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This winter, to get you through those cold weather blues, Sur La Table is offering winter cooking classes.

Each class has a theme and is about two to two and a half hours long.

You’ll work with other students in groups of four and the classes are led by a professional chef instructor.

This morning to preview the classes, FOX 17 is taking you live to Sur La Table in Grand Rapids to make macaroons.

Watch for a preview of the class you can take yourself, and click here for more.

