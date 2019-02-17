Griffins midseason review with head coach Ben Simon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Griffins continue to lead the Central Division standings as the play in goal continues to improve with Patrik Rybar and Harri Sateri leading the way. Chris Terry remains the team's leading goal scorer while prospects like Filip Zadina and Axel Holmstrom continue to make a name for themselves. Griffins head coach Ben Simon joined us in-studio to talk about all of these topics in our Sunday Sports Sizzle.

