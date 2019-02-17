Job and internship fair at Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich — Employers from various industries will be at Lansing Community College’s West Campus from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Tuesday, February 19th for a job and internship fair.

Lansing Community College hill host over 100 employers from Michigan and across the country looking to fill full-time, part-time, internship, and apprentice positions.

Pre-registration information is available at lcc.edu/jobfair and free parking will be available.

All LCC Students, alumni, and the general public are invited.