Midnight crash kills Montcalm County snowmobiler

Posted 10:36 AM, February 17, 2019, by

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A snowmobile rider died in a Reynolds Township crash just before midnight Saturday.

At 11:59 p.m. Saturday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a single-snowmobile crash on Mackinaw Trail Drive near Saginaw Trail in Montcalm County’s Reynolds Township.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found that the crash had resulted in fatal injuries to the snowmbile rider, Archie Demartin.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Demartin was northbound on Mackinaw Trail Drive near Saginaw Trail when he lost control of the snowmobile, which overturned, ejecting Demartin into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at  the scene.

Demartin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Troopers said alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time.

The Michigan State Police were assisted by Montcalm County Rescue, Alpha 6, Montcalm County Central Dispatch and Safety-First Towing.

