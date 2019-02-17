Multiple weather-related crashes along I-96

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Snow and windy conditions caused multiple slide-offs and accidents throughout the area Sunday afternoon.

According to Kent County Dispatch, westbound Interstate 96 was closed to traffic from Alden Nash to M-6 after a multiple-vehicle pileup. The roadway was soon reopened.

Dispatchers said the eastbound lanes also were in poor condition,

Meanwhile, on the west side of Kent County, eastbound I-96 was in the process of being shut down at the Ottawa County line due to multiple slide-offs and crashes there.