Multi-State chase ends in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich — An armed man wanted on multiple felony warrants crossed the Indiana/Michigan border in an attempt to shake pursuit by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department. The Cass County Sheriff’s department joined the chase a little before 2:30 p.m.

The suspect drove a stolen vehicle from Elkhart County, Indiana, into Cass County Michigan, then abandoned the vehicle in the Edwardsburg area, according to police. He then barricaded himself into a home in the 21000 block of Channel Parkway.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke tells FOX 17 that negotiations with the suspect lasted almost an hour, but police were able to convince the man to surrender without incident. Police have not released the suspect’s identity as the investigation into the incident continues.