Newaygo student selected to be National Youth Correspondent

HOWARD CITY, Mich — Newaygo High School sophomore Hudson Harkness will join the 2019 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University as a National Youth Correspondent.

The conference picks students every year to participate in hands-on simulated journalism and media situations in Washignton D.C., exploring “creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media,” says conference director, Elena Johnson in a press release.

Hudson was chosen based on his academic achievements and his interest in journalism and media studies. His accomplishments in media already include shadowing the FOX 17 sports team, working closely with former Blitz co-host, Mitch Fick, as well as interviewing former NFL guard, Joe Berger during a youth football camp. He also announces at the West Michigan Miracle League in Rockford.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference is a week-long program hosted by George Mason University starts on July 7th and goes until the 12th, and has featured speakers Hoda Kotb, Brian Lamb, and Pulitzer Prizer (Photography) winner Carol Guzy.