Presidents’ Day sales

Posted 4:45 AM, February 17, 2019

George Washington 1st President, Thomas Jefferson 3rd President, Theodore Roosevelt 26th President, Abraham Lincoln 16th President

Thanks to several U.S. presidents birthdays tomorrow, you can find some good deals right now. On Presidents’ Day, retailers celebrate George Washington’s and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays with massive discounts. Amazon has kindles, “Echo” devices and smart TV’s. HR block and Turbo Tax are helping make filing taxes a bit cheaper.

Walmart could short-circuit your brain with up to 50% off on electronics. Also, department stores like Macy’s, J crew, and Old Navy are offering similar discounts on men’s, women’s and kid’s clothing.

To get a start on the Presidents’ Day deals sale this year, you can go to Techradars site.

