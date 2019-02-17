A snowy Sunday leading into a mostly calm week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have snow shower chances arrive as we could see light snow showers or flurries early in the morning. Any time after 1-2 o’clock in the afternoon is when more widespread light snow will move into West Michigan. This light snow will continue through the evening, but shut off by Monday morning. We expected a general 1-2 inches of snowfall and even some areas only seeing upwards of 3 inches. The heaviest totals will be towards I-94 and our smallest totals will live along and north of I-96.

Overall it will be a quiet week with a chance to see a better winter storm on Wednesday. Models now are showing mainly snow working in with some possible mixing as you travel mostly south and east. We will keep giving updates and exact snow totals for this storm later on in the week. Stay with us on our Fox 17 mobile weather app.

Temperatures will stay roughly around average for much of the week before we warm into next week. Enjoy!