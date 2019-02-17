Suspect causes thousands of dollars in damage with broken windows, struggles with police

KALAMAZOO, Mich– A female resident was arrested Sunday, after investigators say she damaged windows at multiple businesses.

Around 5 a.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety investigated two separate incidents of windows at Downtown Kalamazoo businesses being broken out, causing thousands of dollars in damages. After investigating the scenes, officials were able to develop suspect information.

A few hours later, officers received a call about a person who was in the process of breaking out windows at a public facility off Drake Road. Officer found the suspect along a nearby road and took her into custody after a brief struggle.

Police say after that suspect was taken into custody, they responded to another complaint of damaged windows at a medical faciilty downtown.

Investigators determined it was the same suspect in all of the incidents.

The 49-year-old woman is now facing felony charges of Malicious Destruction of Property and Resisting Arrest.

The case is continuing to be investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.