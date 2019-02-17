Taste of Soul Sunday!

Posted 9:23 AM, February 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, February 17, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Taste of soul Sunday is celebrating African American history and culture.

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting the annual event from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the main location on Library St. Organizers say it celebrates culture and heritage in our community.

It’s free and features food sampling from local restaurants, lectures by local authors, historians, and artists. Also, there will be live music and activities for kids.

For a complete schedule of events, you can access the event’s site here.

 

