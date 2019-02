BATTLE CREEK, Mich — Repair crews are working on a water main break on Main Street between Enwood Street and Kingman Avenue.

City officials tell FOX 17 they only expect a brief shut down of water service, and the road will stay open.

Residents and businesses may see slower or reduced water pressure during repairs, but should regain full pressure after 11 p.m.

There is no word on what caused the water main to break at this time.