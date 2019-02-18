AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 8 cents to $2.37 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide are up about 8 cents from a week ago to about $2.37 per gallon.

The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday that it appears additional price increases could be on the way and that Michigan gas prices are the highest of 2019. AAA says the state average $2.37 per gallon is nearly 30 cents more than this time last month. However, AAA says Michigan drivers still are paying almost 10 cents less than this time last year.

The state’s highest average was about $2.42 a gallon in the Marquette area. The lowest average was about $2.32 in the Traverse City area. Prices in the Detroit area were about $2.35 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

