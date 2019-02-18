Authorities seek suspect in fatal Holland Twp. shooting

Posted 5:09 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, February 18, 2019

A photo of Juan Cabrera.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators are searching for an 18-year-old who is believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old at a Holland Township inn.

Troy “T.J.” Wells Jr. was shot and killed at 12:04 a.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn located at 12427 Felch St. in Holland Township. Wells was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mark Bennett said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

On Monday, investigators identified 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera as a suspect in the shooting. He is facing charges of open murder, felony firearm and felony gang membership. Cabrera is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities initially named 23-year-old Claudio Estrada Jr. as a suspect in the shooting. After Estrada turned himself in to law enforcement in Texas, investigators said he may not have been in Michigan at the time of the shooting.

Officials said witnesses may have given false information that led to Estrada being identified as the suspect. He was released from custody in Texas after a short period.

Anyone with information on Cabrera’s whereabouts is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

