Condition during pregnancy could be an indicator of later health concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When women become pregnant, the experience can either be rough or healthy depending on how well they take care of themselves. But did you know a woman's condition during her pregnancy can actually be a precursor as to what's to come for their health from that point on?

Specialist Dr. Vivan Romero with Spectrum Health Maternal Fetal Medicine continues the discussion on what women can do to improve their health before, during, and after pregnancy.

Women tend to be the health caretakers for their families. The only times they focus on their own health is during their childbearing years and when they have a serious health concern arise.

What women experience in pregnancy can be an indicator of later health concerns. The American Heart Association recognizes problems in pregnancy as a factor in heart disease risk.

Women who develop high blood pressure during pregnancy may be more likely to experience it again later or be diagnosed with other risk factors for heart disease like high cholesterol or diabetes.

Preeclampsia and gestational hypertension are two forms of high blood pressure that commonly develop during pregnancy. Women who have had preeclampsia have three to four times the risk of high blood pressure and double the risk for heart disease and stroke.

Heart disease is the leading cause of mortality for women.

Women who have experienced complicated pregnancies should receive post-natal care at six months and one year.

In order to stay healthy, women need to eat healthy, exercise regularly, and advocate for their own health so they can live a healthy life beyond pregnancy.

To learn more about this and more topics on women's health, visit spectrumhealth.org.