Create a space for Grace's Table in Grand Rapids. Visit their website for more.
Create a space for Grace’s Table
-
Grace’s Table: A place for teen moms to find hope
-
3rd annual Beer Month GR kicks off
-
Holland’s first ever indoor winter farmers market opens
-
New space exhibit opens at GR Public Museum
-
Climate controlled golf simulator opens to West Michigan public
-
-
Meet an astronaut and celebrate space at “Roger That!” this weekend
-
Covenant House opens in GR for homeless youth
-
Openings available to take part in GR running group
-
Delectable winter cooking classes with Sur La Table
-
Polar vortex and extreme Arctic air make an appearance next week
-
-
Hopcat to change name of their ‘Crack Fries’
-
GRAM celebrating 10 years at Monroe Center location
-
Holiday season isn’t cheery for everyone