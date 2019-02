SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Kent County deputies are responding to reports of a shooting in northeastern Kent County.

Crews were heading to a home in the 200 block of 19 Mile Road, which is to the north and west of the town of Cedar Springs.

The Kent County Sheriff tells FOX 17 they are responding on reports of multiple fatalities.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.