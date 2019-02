× Grand Rapids cell phone store robbed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are investigating an armed robbery Monday afternoon at a Grand Rapids phone store.

The robbery happened about 12:30 p.m. at the T-Mobile store on Michigan Street NE and Eastern Avenue. Scanner traffic indicated several suspects went into the store and grabbed several phones.

Police were still on the scene as of 1:15 p.m.

We’ll have more details when they become available.