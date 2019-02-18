Grand Rapids man’s death determined to be accidental

Posted 3:56 PM, February 18, 2019, by

A Jan. 22, 2019 photo of a residence where a Grand Rapids man's body was found in the driveway.

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have released more information into the death of a Grand Rapids man.

Gregory Gietzen, 57, was found dead Jan. 20 outside of a friend’s home in Comstock Park. He had been last seen the night before at a Comstock Park restaurant and it was believed Gietzen had been driven to the home by someone.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department now say they believe Gietzen did not get a ride, but walked about two miles to the friend’s home that evening. They say it appears that Gietzen slipped and fell and hit his head outside the home.

The Kent County Medical Examiner says Gietzen died from hypothermia and the cause of his death was an accident.  Alcohol use and the head injury were contributing factors in his death.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.