Grand Rapids man's death determined to be accidental

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have released more information into the death of a Grand Rapids man.

Gregory Gietzen, 57, was found dead Jan. 20 outside of a friend’s home in Comstock Park. He had been last seen the night before at a Comstock Park restaurant and it was believed Gietzen had been driven to the home by someone.

Investigators with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department now say they believe Gietzen did not get a ride, but walked about two miles to the friend’s home that evening. They say it appears that Gietzen slipped and fell and hit his head outside the home.

The Kent County Medical Examiner says Gietzen died from hypothermia and the cause of his death was an accident. Alcohol use and the head injury were contributing factors in his death.