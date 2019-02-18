× Grant funds 3 new police cruisers in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — It’s a big day for the city of Saugatuck and the Allegan County Sheriff’s office which now have three new police cars on its force.

This comes after its city council voted to end the 20 year police services agreement with the city of Douglas in 2018.

The city was able to purchase the cars with a $160,000 grant from the state and was one of only 16 cities that earned it.

Both Congressman Fred Upton and State Representative are expected to attend the ribbon cutting Monday morning.

So far, the city says its saved a lot of money, partnering with the Allegan County sheriff`s office for police services.