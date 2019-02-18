Help The Comic Signal celebrate their 3rd anniversary by giving back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are many ways to help support the kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital or patients at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, but for people who are fans of comic books, this is a great way to give back. The Comic signal is once again doing a Comic Book Drive for the kids at local hospitals to celebrate their third year in business.

On Saturday, February 23 for every comic book donated to their fundraiser, they'll match it.

In addition to fundraising, the shop will host the Artist Alley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. where local artists will be showing and selling their work. Then Extra Life GR will be hosting a game night in the store from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Comic Signal is located at 4318 Plainfield Avenue North East in Suite H.

For more information call 616-259-8017 or visit comicsignal.com.