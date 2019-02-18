× Jury seated in East Kentwood student murder trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury has been seated in the trial of Quinn James, who is accused of murdering an East Kentwood High School student he is convicted of raping.

James is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of 15-year-old Mujey Dumbuya, who was found dead in a wooded area in Kalamazoo last January. She had reported the rape to law enforcement and was waiting to testify against James.

In December, James was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

James told police he met Dumbuya through his girlfriend’s nephew, who was dating her at the time of the incident. He claimed he thought she was of age, which was refuted by Dumbuya’s boyfriend.