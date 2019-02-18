Jury seated in East Kentwood student murder trial

Posted 8:03 PM, February 18, 2019, by

Quinn James appears in court.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury has been seated in the trial of Quinn James, who is accused of murdering an East Kentwood High School student he is convicted of raping.

James is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of 15-year-old Mujey Dumbuya, who was found dead in a wooded area in Kalamazoo last January. She had reported the rape to law enforcement and was waiting to testify against James.

In December, James was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

James told police he met Dumbuya through his girlfriend’s nephew, who was dating her at the time of the incident. He claimed he thought she was of age, which was refuted by Dumbuya’s boyfriend.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.