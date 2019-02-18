Montcalm County students build bunk beds to help kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A group of students in Montcalm County use their carpentry skills to give back to their community.

It's all part of an effort by the non-profit group Sleep in Heavenly Peace that builds beds from scratch for families that could be sleeping on floors without their help.

“We build bunk beds and bring them to kids who are sleeping on the floor and are in compromised situations,” says Philip VanDop, a Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter leader.

Students at the Montcalm Area Career Center in Sidney helped raise $1,800 and are using their hands and minds to build 20 bunk beds for kids in need.

“They get to use their skills that they learned here, that most average people may not have. So they’re going to see how this can impact people for the rest of their lives,” says Celena Mills, principal at Montcalm Area Career Center.

There's a lot of cutting, drilling, sanding and staining to get the beds ready for delivery. Most of the students doing the handy work are seniors at the school.

“They get to use their skills that they learned here, that most average people may not have. So they’re going to see how this can impact people for the rest of their lives,” says Ken Bunting, the construction trades instructor at MACC

All the work on the bunk beds should be finished by Tuesday, and they should all be delivered to kids in the community over the next two months.