Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Polar Plunge in Mount Pleasant took place on Saturday. It was one of five across the state that happened over the weekend.

The annual event was held outside of O'Kelly's Sports Bar and Grille.

Around 225 participants took the dip and raised more than $65,000 for Special Olympics Michigan.

2. More than 200 dogs at a Korean puppy mill have been saved from heading to a meat factory. Five of them will be coming right to the Grand Rapids area thanks to the Humane Society of Wets Michigan.

They say the culture in South Korea towards dogs is changing for the better, which allowed Humane Society International to convince the farmer running the mill to shut down his business.

Now those dogs are heading to shelters all over the United States and Canada. No word on when those dogs will be up for adoption.

3. It's President's Day, and retailers honor our late and great leaders by offering some amazing deals.

Amazon has Kindles, Smart TV's and it's Echo Plus marked about 30 percent off.

Walmart is offering up to 50 percent off on select electronics.

Dull is blowing out costs on items ranging from computers, gaming systems, and printers.

Macy's, J-Crew, and Old Navy is also offering 50 percent off on clothes.

People can even save on tax preparation with discounts from H&R block and Turbo Tax.

4. If you've ever wondered what East Lansing smells like, now there's a candle for that. It's all part of "Home Sick Candles" limited edition: College Towns.

Plus, it contains notes of maple, cedar wood, vanilla, and musk to bring nostalgia from monuments of the city like the Beaumont Tower.

It's made with soy wax and costs around $30.

5. It's National Drink Wine Day, and the drink has a lot of health benefits.

Fermented grapes have been part of human existence for thousands of years and have played an important role in history, religion, and relationships.

Wine has also been known to reduce some risks of heart disease and enhance food and life, in moderation of course.