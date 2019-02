Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Northview broke open a close game in the 4th quarter on its way to a 67-54 win over Ottawa Hills Monday night in a makeup game.

The Wildcats were led by Cody Tierney's 13 points. The Bengals got 10 points each from Zion Atkinson, Larry Phillips and Santana Phillips.

Northview (10-1, 14-3) will host Forest Hills Northern (10-0, 18-0) Friday night with a chance to at least share the OK White.

FHN is at Forest Hills Central (6-3, 11-5) on Tuesday night.