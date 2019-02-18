Police search for suspects stealing rent checks in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are looking for two people who apparently have been stealing rent checks at various apartment complexes.

Police say that on the weekend of February 2 and 3, the suspects took rent checks from the night deposit drop boxes at these locations and others in Kalamazoo County:

Village Apartments on Lilac Lane

Dover Hills Apartments off of Drake Road

Americana Estates off of Lilac Lane

The vehicle being used is likely a silver or gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8254.