Police search for suspects stealing rent checks in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are looking for two people who apparently have been stealing rent checks at various apartment complexes.
Police say that on the weekend of February 2 and 3, the suspects took rent checks from the night deposit drop boxes at these locations and others in Kalamazoo County:
- Village Apartments on Lilac Lane
- Dover Hills Apartments off of Drake Road
- Americana Estates off of Lilac Lane
The vehicle being used is likely a silver or gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
Anyone with information should call KDPS at 269-337-8254.