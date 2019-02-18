Registration open for Laughfest Funderwear Run

Posted 12:58 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, February 18, 2019

Laughfest wants to see you active in your underwear while supporting a good cause for the annual Funderwear Run.

The Funderwear Run is a 1K race where people wear their underwear over their running clothes in a brief race.

In addition to a race, there will be prizes given out to people wearing the flashiest undergarments. Prizes will be awarded to best underwear, best couple, and more!

There's still time to register for the race online. Registration costs $25 until February 25, and increases to $30 after.

The Funderwear Run will take place on Sunday, March 10. Registration starts at 12:30 and the race starts at 2 p.m.

Laughfest will take place March 7-17.

Learn more information on all Laughfest events at laughfestgr.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.