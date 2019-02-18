Registration open for Laughfest Funderwear Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laughfest wants to see you active in your underwear while supporting a good cause for the annual Funderwear Run.

The Funderwear Run is a 1K race where people wear their underwear over their running clothes in a brief race.

In addition to a race, there will be prizes given out to people wearing the flashiest undergarments. Prizes will be awarded to best underwear, best couple, and more!

There's still time to register for the race online. Registration costs $25 until February 25, and increases to $30 after.

The Funderwear Run will take place on Sunday, March 10. Registration starts at 12:30 and the race starts at 2 p.m.

Laughfest will take place March 7-17.

Learn more information on all Laughfest events at laughfestgr.org.