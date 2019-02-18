Rockford returns to team state finals for the first time since 2010

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford wrestling team is back in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.

"Working towards getting back to individual state and team state those things are always on our mind" 10th year head coach Brian Richardson said. "It has been awhile, last year we were a couple points away from the regional championship that would have taken us but we didn't quite get there but we were able to use that as fuel for the fire."

The Rams went unbeaten during the OK Red dual season and also won the conference tournament, it first OK Red title since 2012.

"We are kind of like a family" senior Noah Anderson said. "We did a lot in the summer together, camps, tournaments and we really bonded this year and really worked hard together. A lot of young guys, a lot of seniors pushing each other so it is awesome."

The Rams are seeded sixth in division one and will take on 3-seed Davison at 2:15 p.m. on Friday in Kalamazoo.

"I think part of the reason that we are so successful is our hard work ethic in the room" senior Connor White said. "Even after we don't have a good match as an individual, the team does a really good job of picking each other up so the next man up will go out there and wrestle a great match and help build us up and keep us going."