Teens arrested after stealing car outside Dowagiac liquor store

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police say five teens are accused of stealing a woman’s car while it was parked outside a liquor store.

It happened Saturday just after 6 p.m. at the Northside Liquor Store in the 600 block of North Front Street.

Police say the woman left her car running while she went inside and when she came out it was gone.

The suspects had took off with the car and were quickly seen by a Cass County sheriff’s deputy in the area of Dewey Lake Street in Wayne Township, which is about five miles north of Dowagiac.

The deputy tried to stop the car but a brief pursuit ensued that ended near M-51 and Elm Street.

We’re told five people were apprehended at the scene. Two men, 17, from Benton Harbor and a juvenile were arrested, while two other juveniles were released to their parents.

The car was not damaged and returned to its owner.