The Source provides assistance for those in need of career stability

Posted 1:39 PM, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:38PM, February 18, 2019

When things to wrong at home or in your personal life, sometimes keeping a job can be a challenge. Losing that job creates a snowball effect of bad events happening in life.

The Source is a local non-profit that's your biggest cheerleader and shoulder to lean on for stability.

Learn how companies actually partner with the non-profit organization to maintain employees going through tough times and how The Rapid plays a crucial roll in getting them there.

To learn more about The Source, go online to grsource.org or give them a call at (616)-452-5295.

