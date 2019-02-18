The Source provides assistance for those in need of career stability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When things to wrong at home or in your personal life, sometimes keeping a job can be a challenge. Losing that job creates a snowball effect of bad events happening in life.

The Source is a local non-profit that's your biggest cheerleader and shoulder to lean on for stability.

Learn how companies actually partner with the non-profit organization to maintain employees going through tough times and how The Rapid plays a crucial roll in getting them there.

To learn more about The Source, go online to grsource.org or give them a call at (616)-452-5295.