PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are responding to a water rescue in Ottawa County.

The call came at about 3:30 p.m. from Park Township, along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Crews say that a 14-year-old was apparently walking a dog on the ice. She is now missing, but the dog was found by itself.

